CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.