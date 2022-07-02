CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $73.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

CMS stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

