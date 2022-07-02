Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.38

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 588320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cohu by 185.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.