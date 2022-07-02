Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

