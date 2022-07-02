Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,038.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of CLPBY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.90.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coloplast A/S (CLPBY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.