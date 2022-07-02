Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Comcast by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,332 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 110.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

