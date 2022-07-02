Comparing Leslie’s (LESL) and The Competition

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Leslie’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.97% -48.04% 15.88% Leslie’s Competitors -9.94% -4.22% -0.28%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leslie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 1 10 0 2.91 Leslie’s Competitors 90 627 1154 43 2.60

Leslie’s presently has a consensus target price of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 86.26%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.30%. Given Leslie’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leslie’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion $126.63 million 21.01 Leslie’s Competitors $7.60 billion $13.49 million 3.78

Leslie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leslie’s. Leslie’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leslie’s beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

