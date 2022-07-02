Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,656 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

