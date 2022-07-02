Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,565.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

