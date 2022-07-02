Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.24

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.24 and traded as low as $72.08. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 11,558,404 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,095,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,227 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,774,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 665.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,298,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after buying an additional 1,128,727 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,723,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,975,000 after purchasing an additional 624,826 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.