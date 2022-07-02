Contrasting WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) & Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and Vertex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.50 -$1.13 million ($0.24) -5.42 Vertex $425.55 million 3.85 -$1.48 million ($0.02) -549.00

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -23.83% -33.45% -22.88% Vertex -0.93% 12.70% 4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WaveDancer and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 1 1 4 0 2.50

Vertex has a consensus price target of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 85.94%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Summary

Vertex beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

