Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

