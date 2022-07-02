Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CJREF stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

