Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.51. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

