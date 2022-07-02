Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

