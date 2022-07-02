Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $33.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 222.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $14,669,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

