Cowen Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $135.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

