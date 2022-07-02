Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.26) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.32) to €54.20 ($57.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Get Edenred alerts:

EDNMY stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.