Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEXXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NEXXY stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

