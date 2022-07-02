Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEXXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NEXXY stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

