Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 113.0% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,381,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,806,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

