CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.74

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 6031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

