Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $191.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.84.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,146,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

