Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 229,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

