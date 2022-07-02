CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Up 1.8%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.12. 47,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 128,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). CVRx had a negative net margin of 311.83% and a negative return on equity of 148.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 17.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 685.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,499 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVRX)
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
