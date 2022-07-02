Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
CYBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cybin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.
Shares of CYBN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cybin by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 323,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cybin (CYBN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.