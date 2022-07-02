Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CYBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cybin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of CYBN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cybin by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 323,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

