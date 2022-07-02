CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.16

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.98. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 386,320 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

