D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Trading Down 0.3%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 5.82 and last traded at 5.82. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTLIF. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

