Dakin Sloss Sells 1,028,654 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,410,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,798.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14.

Shares of NYSE HLGN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $8,301,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $330,250,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $19,012,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heliogen by 264.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

