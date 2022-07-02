Dakin Sloss Sells 1,028,654 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,410,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,798.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14.
Shares of NYSE HLGN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40.
Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.