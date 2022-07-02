Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. 6,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

