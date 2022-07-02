David S. Hall Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,260,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David S. Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, David S. Hall sold 2,260,160 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,875,932.80.

VLDR opened at $0.98 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

