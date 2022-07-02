Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$33.27 on Friday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

