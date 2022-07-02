Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.20

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 224746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $29,114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 369,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

