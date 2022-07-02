Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 728,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 698,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
