Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $81.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

