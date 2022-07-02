Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Lowered to €173.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($174.47) to €172.00 ($182.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

