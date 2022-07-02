Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €164.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBOEY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.76.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.