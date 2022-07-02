Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €164.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBOEY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.76.
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.