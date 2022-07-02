DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $166.31

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.31 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 155.60 ($1.91). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 156.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 244,635 shares.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.52) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £402.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Loraine Martins acquired 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £9,998.18 ($12,266.20).

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

