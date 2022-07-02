Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $172.63 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

