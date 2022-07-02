Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DIGBF stock opened at 0.75 on Thursday. Digi.Com Berhad has a 12-month low of 0.75 and a 12-month high of 0.75.

About Digi.Com Berhad

Digi.Com Berhad, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services and related products in Malaysia. The company engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication and related services, as well as e-commerce, and digital services and solutions. It also sells phones and accessories, as well as offers Internet services.

