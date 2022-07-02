Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Shares of DLR opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.03. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions.

