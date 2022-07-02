DNB Markets Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Sell

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.