Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of D opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

