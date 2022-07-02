Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.
DEI opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
