Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.