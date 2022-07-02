Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s previous close.
DCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.
DCT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.
In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 143,148 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
