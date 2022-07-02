Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s previous close.

DCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 143,148 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.