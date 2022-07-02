Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.