Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.
In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.