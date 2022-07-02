Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

