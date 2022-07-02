Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.
DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.