Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

DCT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

