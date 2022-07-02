Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.12. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 12,144 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

