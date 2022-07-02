Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $122.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.