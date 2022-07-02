Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $122.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.
DUK opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61.
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.