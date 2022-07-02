Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.07

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.07 and traded as high as $16.19. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 1,165,913 shares trading hands.

DX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $597.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.